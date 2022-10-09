Player Ratings: Getafe 0 - 1 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

After an important win in the Champions League against Shaktar in the midweek, Real Madrid returned to La Liga with a short trip to Getafe. Carlo Ancelotti decided to rest Karim Benzema and revealed as much in the pre-game press conference, but he also opted to rest Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy from the starting line-up. Rodrygo Goes maintained his position, but this time as a false nine rather than a right winger or a second striker. In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga was given the chance to start alongside Tchouameni and Modric.

The white’s managed to squeeze out a comfortable 1-0 victory and secure the first La Liga clean sheet of the season. Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7.5: Solid performance in net with the first clean sheet of the season! Lunin made two saves, including a important parry on a long distance Milla shot.

Dani Carvajal—7: Won all four of his 50/50 duels and was assured in possession, a constant outlet down the right. Never threatened by Alena or Unal.

Antonio Rudiger—7: Another good showing from the German center back. Rarely put a foot wrong and defended well against Borja Mayoral.

Eder Militao—9: Scored the game-winning goal in the 4th minute of the match with a near post-run off a Luka Modric corner. Put in another monstrous defensive shift with 5 clearances (team high), 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 2 blocked shots.

David Alaba—6: Relatively subdued performance at left back tonight. Made himself a wall to bounce quick one-two passes off of with Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Tchouameni—8: Fantastic performance from the Frenchman as the #6. Had a team high of 3 interceptions, was 4/4 in long balls completed, and completed 80 passes at 94% pass accuracy.

Eduardo Camavinga—5: Yet to take the game by the scruff of the neck much like he does as an impact substitute. Want to see him take more players on and break lines off the dribble while showing off his impressive passing range, particularly his lofted chip passes.

Luka Modric—6.5: Provided the assist off a corner kick to the game-winning Militao goal.

Fede Valverde—7: Contributed with 3 key passes and 1 completed dribble, as well as one thunderous strike from 30 yards out that troubled Soria’s net.

Vinicius Junior—8: Getafe and particularly Djene could not contain Vinicius. Completed 6 dribbles on the night, was fouled 4 times, and managed 3 key passes. Drew a penalty, but was ultimately ruled out by VAR due to the ball being out of play in an earlier sequence.

Rodrygo Goes—6: Had a team high of 5 shots, but only managed 1 on target. Got into good spaces and combined well in central pockets, but failed to replicate his fine form from mid-week. Did score in this match, but was ruled out by VAR due to an offsides.

Substitutions:

Marco Asensio—7: A good role of the bench in a central attacking midfield role. Brought a burst of energy and nearly scored with a long distance shot.

Nacho—N/A: Brought on to shore up the backline in the final minutes of the match.

Mariano Diaz—N/A: Brought on late in the game as a central striker threat.