Managing Madrid Podcast: Getafe 0 - 1 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

How uneventful this game was

Real Madrid’s horrid shooting in the last two games

The way we deal with low blocks

Can we open the floodgates before Clasico?

How the front three of Vinicius Jr, Rodyrgo Goes, and Fede Valverde functioned

Was Real Madrid’s performance vs Getafe really that bad?

Could we have gotten more from our midfield and defense?

Eder Militao’s goal

Is the rotation system good right now?

Some crazy numbers from the last two games

Performances of the backline

Happy Thanksgiving

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)