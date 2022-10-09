Ancelotti: “Fede Valverde told me his favourite position, it’s anything but the bench”

Real Madrid defeated Getafe 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Éder Militão. Reflecting on this victory afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti said: “I think we played well and we could have scored more. Scoring early meant we didn’t have to push too much or force it so much. We could control the game a bit more. We’re not as clinical up front right now, as we’ve created a lot of chances these last couple games without scoring much, but we kept a clean sheet. Our success last year started from our good defence. I think Militão and Rüdiger did well We have to remember that we dropped points here last season.”

Ancelotti on Fede Valverde’s best position

Fede Valverde played again and played well again, this time on the right wing. Asked what the Uruguayan’s best position is, the coach replied: “I spoke to him and he told me his favourite position. It’s being on the pitch. He doesn’t like being on the bench, anything but that.”

Ancelotti on rotations for El Clásico

Asked if he was already thinking about rotations for El Clásico next Sunday, the Italian replied: “El Clásico is still far away and we still have a match between now and then. I might dish out rest to some players, like we did with Benzema for this one. Any players who are too tired won’t play on Tuesday.”