Militão: 9 October 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
100 games, goal, MOTM and win

It’s really a good way to complete 100 games for Real Madrid. Militão scored a goal that secured us the win and was nominated MOTM. Here it is some of his moments from yesterday’s game:

Is Rodrygo a starter?

Ancelotti post-match comments

Lack of goals? Scoring early made us not rush for that second goal as much. We tried to keep the ball more and created many opportunities, but it wasn’t enough to be able to score more.

The clean sheet is very important. The success we had last year was down to our strong defense. Tonight, we defended very well, Militão and Rüdiger have fulfilled their jobs, Tchouaméni too

