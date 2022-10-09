Militão: 9 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

100 games, goal, MOTM and win

It’s really a good way to complete 100 games for Real Madrid. Militão scored a goal that secured us the win and was nominated MOTM. Here it is some of his moments from yesterday’s game:

Is Rodrygo a starter?

| Rodrygo is now a STARTER, he will complete the attacking trio with Benzema and Vinicius while Ancelotti will still have to decide about his midfield trio. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/ekJTKCADyk — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 8, 2022

Ancelotti post-match comments