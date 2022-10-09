Militão: 9 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack
100 games, goal, MOTM and win
It’s really a good way to complete 100 games for Real Madrid. Militão scored a goal that secured us the win and was nominated MOTM. Here it is some of his moments from yesterday’s game:
Éder Militão vs. Getafe— احمد (@POL3MIQUE) October 8, 2022
(@edermilitao) pic.twitter.com/c957jFcIrr
Is Rodrygo a starter?
| Rodrygo is now a STARTER, he will complete the attacking trio with Benzema and Vinicius while Ancelotti will still have to decide about his midfield trio. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/ekJTKCADyk— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 8, 2022
Ancelotti post-match comments
Lack of goals? Scoring early made us not rush for that second goal as much. We tried to keep the ball more and created many opportunities, but it wasn’t enough to be able to score more.
The clean sheet is very important. The success we had last year was down to our strong defense. Tonight, we defended very well, Militão and Rüdiger have fulfilled their jobs, Tchouaméni too
Loading comments...