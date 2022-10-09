Player Ratings: Real Madrid Castilla 1-1 Cordoba

In front of a packed Di Stefano, Castilla controlled the affairs against a much more established outfit in Cordoba but could only manage a 1-1 draw by full time. There was some controversy as the referee blowed for full time after Castilla won a corner and dished out a red after full time.

Both clubs had a really big turn out in the stands which gave this game an atmosphere quite unique to your usual Castilla game. Mario Martín returned to the lineup after a stint out with injury while Iker Bravo started up front after impressing midweek in the Youth League.

Here are my player ratings:

De Luis - 8: Couldn’t do anything to stop the goal from going in and made an excellent save one on one to keep the score 1-0 around the 65 minute mark. Really impressive showing.

Vinicius Tobias - 7: Had some really nice touches in a forward position after Castilla went down a goal and was pretty sound defensively too.

Rafa Marin - 7: The more imposing center back of the original pair. He was really strong in the air which helped Castilla win the second ball and keep possession.

Edgar - 6: A solid performance from a player I haven’t taken much note of this season. He came off for Alvaro early in the second half

Marvel - 6: I wasn’t as impressed with Marvel’s game out wide as I was Tobias, however, he was still solid and kept Cordoba quiet.

Mario Martín - 7: Impressive return to the team for Martín, he combined well with Dotor and certainly gave a width to Castilla’s game. He had a really good chance to win the game late on but his header floated wide.

Carlos Dotor -8: A typically committed performance and another goal for Dotor. He was pretty pumped to celebrate the equalizer in front of an unusually large crowd too.

64’ GOAAAAAAAAL CARLOS DOTOR !!! His second goal this season.



Assist from Sergio Arribas - 4 goals & 3 assists this season.



CASTILLA 1-1 CÓRDOBA !! pic.twitter.com/RxYmMJRF5s — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) October 9, 2022

Sergio Arribas - 8: Another assist to add to the collection and a predictable strong performance all round.

Peter Federico -7: He got in some great positions, but I was frustrated by how unwilling he was to shoot from range, especially given how good he was at finding space. Was replaced by Theo Zidane before full time.

Iker Bravo - 6: He saw plenty of the ball, but I felt his performance was lacking a little of the composure we saw midweek. When he was able to get the ball under his control, he looked dangerous. Came off for Pablo Ramon five minutes before the end of the game.

Martin 6: I saw him pop up in some defensive positions, but can’t say I noted much more from his game. Obrador came on to shore up the defense for the last three minutes.