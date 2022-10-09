Benzema rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema rejoined the group in Sunday’s training session and will be available when Los Blancos face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this Tuesday.

Benzema had been nursing muscle fatigue since last Wednesday and had to miss Saturday’s match against Getafe, although coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it was only as a precaution. Therefore, the French striker will also be fresh and ready to go when Madrid host FC Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season next Sunday.

The Frenchman will be hoping to see the ball hitting the net, as he missed a penalty against Osasuna a week ago and also some good chances to score on Wednesday’s match. Benzema is still a key player for Real Madrid and the team needs him performing at a high level, so it’s clear that he will try to regain some confidence as soon as possible.