Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Shakhtar

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s away match against Shakhtar in the fourth game of the Champions League’s Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V. and Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, striker Karim Benzema made the list and will be available having rejoined the squad in training this Sunday. Benzema missed Saturday’s match against Getafe with muscle fatigue but every single report indicated that he would be back for the matches against Shakhtar and Barcelona.

Some rotations should be expected in this game as Carlo Ancelotti will want to have every single starter fresh for Sunday’s El Clasico, so perhaps this game will offer the Italian coach a good opportunity to rest Vinicius.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/11/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Legia Warsaw Stadium, Warsaw, Poland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.