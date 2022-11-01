Managing Madrid Podcast: Ancelotti’s possible suspension; referee things

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Real Madrid’s public response to the referee controversies from Sunday night

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game comments and possible suspension

Why there are no conspiracies

The Marco Asensio - Eduardo Camavinga sub

Girona’s attacking threats

Margin of error and title race

Barcelona’s schedule

Upcoming Celtic game

Are players taking it easy before the World Cup?

Will Camavinga be called up to the French National Team?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)