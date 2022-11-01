 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: November 1, 2022

New Month issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go out for beers with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Close to Signing the Wonderkid?

Reasons for Losing Momentum?

S. Siguero, in this article on MARCA’s website, highlights 5 reasons for the sudden loss of groove of Real Madrid. Namely, these are:

  • Defensive fragility
  • A lack of spark due to Benzy’s absence
  • The fast approaching World Cup
  • Limited rotations
  • Fatigue

But hey, that’s an opinion mentioned in one article. What’s your opinion?

