Arturo Vidal to Real Madrid: “We’re going to break your a**”

Former Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Barcelona player Arturo Vidal, who currently plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, just helped his team win Copa Libertadores. Naturally, that puts his team into the Club World Cup, where Real Madrid will also compete in because of their Champions League triumph.

Former Atletico Madrid left-back Felipe Luis, who also now plays for Flamengo said after the Copa final that “Madrid had taken away two Champions”, implying he wants to exact revenge on Real Madrid who beat Atletico in two separate Champions League finals.

Of course, Vidal himself has long been a vocal Real Madrid ‘hater’, and has stirred the pot with comments before and after many times he’s played against Real Madrid. Typically, Real Madrid respond not with words, but by beating his team on the pitch.

“Madrid, we are going to break your a**”, Vidal said after the game.

Chants also broke out in the Flamengo locker-room of “Real Madrid, your time is going to come”.

Needless to say Flamengo will be fired up for their game against Real Madrid.