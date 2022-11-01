Luka Jovic: “I think I went to Madrid too soon”

In an interview with ATV, former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who currently plays his football at ACF Fiorentina, spoke about his decision to sign for Real Madrid and what went wrong, among other things.

“It was great,” Jovic said of his experience at Real Madrid. “It was a great experience for me and I am very honoured to have been part of the biggest club in the world. But I think I went to Madrid too soon. Karim Benzema exploded and deservedly won the Ballon D’or. At first I was unlucky. First COVID broke out, then some injuries stopped me... but for me it was definitely a great experience.”

Jovic also discussed his admiration for Real Madrid’s players and the influence that two players in particular had on him.

“I wouldn’t want to distinguish anyone for their playing qualities,” the Serbian striker explained. “But Karim Benzema has left a mark on me, and without a doubt also Luka Modric, who has always been there for me. Luka is one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid”