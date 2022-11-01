Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Celtic

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Celtic in the Champions League.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

This is a crucial game for Real Madrid as the team will try to secure the first spot in this Group Stage with a win. Los Blancos could also advance as firsts with a draw if Leipzig drop points against Shakhtar, and a loss would also be enough if Shakhtar beat the German side.

Still, Madrid should try to earn a convincing and encouraging win after their last two games. Los Blancos need to pick up some confidence and momentum in these last three games before the World Cup break starts.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/02/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (local time), 01:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.