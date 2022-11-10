Real Madrid vs Cadiz, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Cadiz in the last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and Los Blancos need a win. Ancelotti will be without Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger but is not expected to make rotations in this one.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma, Hernandez, Fali, Chust, Espino, Bongonda, San Emeterio, Fernandez, Ocampo, Sobrino, Lozano.

Asensio and Valverde will compete for a spot in the lineup, but Ancelotti might deploy the Spanish attacker knowing that Madrid will need to create and convert chances tonight. Asensio has been a positive player in recent weeks and will try to keep performing at a high level tonight.

Madrid need to make sure they get this win so that they enter the break two points behind Barcelona in the table. Dropping points tonight can’t happen and Los Blancos need to bounce back.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/10/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

