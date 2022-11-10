Real Madrid vs Cadiz 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Cadiz in what is the very last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Ancelotti’s men have been in poor form late, dropping points in their last two La Liga matches against Girona and Rayo Vallecano, so this game gives Real Madrid a good chance to bounce back and finish this first half of the season in good spirits.

Madrid should not be in trouble against Cadiz and even more so at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the same could’ve been said when Los Blancos hosted Girona 10 days ago. Real Madrid need to make a statement and prove that they can take these games against smaller opposition more seriously, even if they will be without Benzema once again.

Players like Tchouameni, Modric or Vinicius need to bounce back and build some confidence after their recent performances, so it will be interesting to see how they play tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/10/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.