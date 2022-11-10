CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Cadiz, 2022 La liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cadiz in La Liga.
Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.
Cadiz starting XI (TBC): Ledesma, Hernandez, Fali, Chust, Espino, Bongonda, San Emeterio, Fernandez, Ocampo, Sobrino, Lozano.
This is it. The last game before the World Cup break and a sigh of relief for players and fans alike. They all want to feature in the tournament, but Cadiz stand in their way first and it’s time to make a statement and earn the three points.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 11/10/2022
Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+
Available Streaming: ESPN+
