CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Cadiz, 2022 La liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cadiz in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Cadiz starting XI (TBC): Ledesma, Hernandez, Fali, Chust, Espino, Bongonda, San Emeterio, Fernandez, Ocampo, Sobrino, Lozano.

This is it. The last game before the World Cup break and a sigh of relief for players and fans alike. They all want to feature in the tournament, but Cadiz stand in their way first and it’s time to make a statement and earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/10/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

