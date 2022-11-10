 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sergio Arribas wins AFE best player award for Group 2 of the Primera Federación

The young playmaker was given the award for his on-field performances in the 2021/2022 season.

By Matt_Wiltse
Real Madrid Castilla v CD Badajoz - Primera RFEF Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Arribas can add a new award to his collection as the diminutive playmaker was selected by the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) as the best player for Group 2 of the Primera Federation in the 2021/2022 season. The ceremony was held at the Real Casino in Madrid. The player was present at the ceremony and picked up the award alongside Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos.

Sergio Arribas was sensational last season, scoring 15 goals from midfield and was Raul’s most used player. He finished the competition as Real Madrid Castilla’s golden boot. Despite having many offers both domestically in Spain and abroad in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands — Arribas opted to stay one more season with Raul and Castilla in effort to get the team promoted to Segunda B and earn minutes with the Real Madrid first team. Time will tell if the decision to stay was the best option for his career, but the midfielder has already picked up where he left off last season by scoring 5 goals in the opening 11 games of the new season.

