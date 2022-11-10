Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid returned to the Bernabeu for the final La Liga game of the season after deservedly losing to Rayo on Monday. The game felt like another drab pre-World Cup performance, but the players managed to eek out a result and keep pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table. Managing Madrid full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Looked to have covered a long distance shot from Espina in the first half that skimmed the bar. Made an instinctive and important save early in the second half on Sobrino inside the six yard box. Will be bitterly disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet after a poor parry on Bongonda shot which led to a Lucas Perez goal.

Lucas Vazquez—8: Played well — quick on one-two interchanges, got forward at will, and provide a weak side option for the switch.

Eder Militao—8.5: Scored with his head for the 2nd game running after timing his run on a recycled set-piece.

David Alaba—7: Facilitator from the back — played a number of line breaking passes to find the likes of Kroos, Modric, and Rodrygo.

Ferland Mendy—6: A good battle with Alejo with the Frenchman on the winning end more often than not due to his speed.

Tchouameni—6: Got forward on a late arriving run from midfield on three occasions in the first half, but his final pass and final shot left a lot to be desired.

Toni Kroos—9: Great to have the German back in the line-up, who produced the assist on the go-ahead Eder Militao goal and the walloped a volley with his laces into the back of the net after a recycled corner fell to him outside the box.

Luka Modric—7: Important in building out of the back and keeping the pace of play in Madrid’s final third. Somehow missed a full on sitter after being set up by Vinicius Junior in the second half, but it was the Croatian’s reverse pass from inside his own half that set the initial transition attack in motion.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Covered well for Lucas Vazquez, produced a number of long cross-field switches to Vinicius Junior. Was teed up nicely by Lucas Vazquez on an efficient Madrid counter attack, but Cadiz right back - Isaac - got a foot in the way to deflect the shot on to the bar.

Vinicius Junior—8: Like most teams in La Liga this season, Cadiz double and triple teamed Vinicius with the intention of fouling him to not only stop him, but frustrate him. Cadiz’s Alejo fouled Vinicius three times alone. The Brazilian sustained 6 fouls before the 60 minute mark. Despite the hacks, kept running at Alejo and Isaac and nearly scored with a curling shot outside the box in the second half. Late in the second half, set-up Luka Modric with an absolute sitter that the Croatian somehow missed.

Rodrygo—6: Looked to drop into space and combine with quick interchanges, but struggled to breakthrough Cadiz’s deep block.

Substitutions:

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Entered the match in the 81st minute for Rodrygo Goes, but acted as a left winger / additional 4th midfielder. Vinicius Junior moved into a central striker position to take advantage of the counter-attack.

Eduardo Camavinga—N/A: Entered the match in the 84th minute for Luka Modric.

Nacho—N/A: Replaced Lucas Vazquez in the 87th minute to help shore up the backline after the Lucas Perez goal.