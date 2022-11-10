Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-1 Cádiz

Real Madrid 2-1 Cádiz (Éder Militão & Toni Kroos). Here is the immediate reaction to the victory. On the way: press conference highlights, player ratings and the ManagingMadrid podcast.

Madrid had slumped in the league, falling to second behind Barcelona after a couple of dodgy results. A home game against Cádiz was a huge chance to get things back on track. Karim Benzema was out injured alongside Antonio Rüdiger, and for that reason Madrid began the game with no recognised striker. Rodrygo Goes presumably entered that spot, with the rest of the line-up predictably strong. Lucas Vázquez started over Dani Carvajal in right-back. Eden Hazard recently made the Belgium World Cup squad, but would be on the bench for this one. Luka Modrić captained the team today.

Madrid started the game with excellent tempo, almost scoring immediately through Aurélien Tchouaméni. Vinícius Júnior then had a soft effort himself but more would be needed to beat the keeper. For a while, the shots conjured up by both teams would all fly over the bar and into the crowd - but the opening goal would come for Real Madrid before half time. Éder Militão of all people would rise high to pop a lovely headed strike past the keeper after Toni Kroos found him. After a VAR check, and an offside scare - the goal was allowed. A dry half ended with the hosts ahead.

Toni Kroos with an OUTSTANDING volley!



What a strike from Real Madrid's midfield maestro pic.twitter.com/KnBcMSyv3Z — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2022

Madrid took the start of the second half in their stride just as they did the first. It would be Cádiz with the first chance of the half though - as Castilla graduate Rubén Sobrino forced a world class save from Thibaut Courtois after a cross came into the box. Fede Valverde then tried his luck, but the away team keeper pulled off an amazing save of his own to stop the Uruguayan. Madrid had so much possession of the ball, that it became only a matter of time before they would score again. It did, and it would be a really special goal to witness from Toni Kroos. The ball bounced high into the air, and the German just rifled it from distance straight into the net with immense power. Vinícius almost made it three, but the keeper was on hand again to make a great save. Another Castilla graduate, Álvaro Negredo should have then scored after a rebound came his way, but Courtois was too busy being himself to let in such a glorious chance. The visitors would pull one back though, as Lucas Pérez finished nicely from close range to make it a tense final ten minutes. Plenty of substitutions and Madrid possession managed to break up those ten minutes nicely - but Cádiz would of course have one final heart stopping chance. Fortunately, the attacker would only head the ball over the bar from a golden position. The whistle then blew to finish the match and give Real Madrid the much needed win. Happy with that?