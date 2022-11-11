Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Cadiz (La Liga 2022 - 2023)

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Fali’s post-game quotes

Difference in refereeing between Premier League and La Liga

Vinicius Jr, referees, player protection

How Cadiz limited Real Madrid’s chances in the first half

Real’s defensive lapses

Performances of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni

Toni Kroos’s best season?

His uptick on defense

Ferland Mendy’s performance

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)