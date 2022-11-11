Fali on Vinicius: “A club like Real Madrid must control certain attitudes”

Cadiz defender Fali had a controversial night at the Bernabeu. In his side’s 2 - 1 loss to Real Madrid, the defender was caught elbowing Rodrygo Goes in the head in the first half. The action went undetected by the referee, and Vinicius, in defense of his teammate, confronted Fali face-to-face.

Fali explained his side of the story after the game.

“I gave him a little challenge, but it’s not to hurt Rodrygo,” Fali said. “It’s not an elbow. With the image stopped, it seems more than it is. I apologized quickly.

“There are players who are victims on the field. Vinicius told us that we were a Second-tier club. In football we say many things to each other, but there are limits that cannot be exceeded.”

Fali also went on to say that Rodrygo is a “good boy”, but didn’t have the same kind of sentiment for Vinicius.

“Just as I say about Rodrygo that he is a good boy, I am not going to say anything about Vinícius,” Fali explained. “I prefer not to say anything. A club like Real Madrid must control certain attitudes. We have to respect a little more because we are teammates.”