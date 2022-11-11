Vinicius: “Thank God, another game without an injury”

Another game, another controversy surrounding Vinicius and the opposition’s defenders. After being fouled five times, the Brazilian attacker shared his feelings on Social Media, showing his displeasure about the treatment he’s been getting from defenders lately.

Gracias a Dios un partido mas sin lesion. Nos vemos pronto, Madridista! — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) November 10, 2022

“Thank God, another game without an injury. See you soon, Madridistas!”, tweeted the attacker barely 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Real Madrid earned the three points against Cadiz, but failed to show significant improvements after the last two performances against Girona and Rayo Vallecano, where they dropped 5 crucial points against what should be manageable opponents.

Now, Madrid will have time to regroup after the World Cup, although most of the players will feature in the tournament. Those who stay in Valdebebas will be very important in January.

Vinicius needs to gain some confidence and momentum during the World Cup as he will be an important player for Brazil and Real Madrid will need him at a high level in 2023.