Asensio and Carvajal make Spain’s list for 2022 World Cup

Spain have published their final squad list for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and both Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio hade made the list and will represent their country in the tournament. They are the only two Real Madrid players on Spain’s list.

Neither Lucas Vázquez nor Nacho Fernández made Spain’s pre-list, so they didn’t have hopes of making the final squad list today.

On paper, Carvajal should be the undisputed starter on the right-back spot, while Asensio could wait for his chance on the bench although Luis Enrique is a big fan of his game, so he could very well start some games as well.

Spain are not among the favorites to conquer the title, but they performed well in the past UEFA Euro and will try to overcome all odds and reach the late stages of the tournament like they did a year ago.