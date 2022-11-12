Maite runs riot in Spain’s 7 - 0 win against Argentina; Lucía plays her last U23 match

Belgium U23 1 - 2 Spain U23

Both Madridistas called up for the under-23 friendlies featured in Spain’s win over Belgium on Thursday, November 10. Spain made a comeback after Belgium lead the scoreline from minute 37.

Real Madrid’s Lucía Rodríguez played 59 minutes and Lorena Navarro came on at 78’. Lucía also announced on her social media that this was her last match for the under-23 category and that from now on she would only be eligible for a senior team call-up. The defender already got called up by Jorge Vilda this October without receiving any minutes. Lucía is yet to debut for the senior team.

Spain 7 - 0 Argentina

Jorge Vilda, deciding to finally rotate his players, started 4 Madridistas with 3 debutants against Argentina, letting 4 more players get their debuts in the second half.





While Misa was benched for this game, Valencia’s Enith Salón debuted on Spain’s goal and kept a clean sheet while her defense conceded very few chances from their opponents. In defense, Real Madrid had two players, Olga on the left back position for 45 minutes, and Ivana in center. The Real Madrid captain also captained the national team in her 90 minutes feature against Argentina.

Together with Ivana, Spain had another debutant - Levante’s María Méndez, and Athletic Club’s Oihane Hernández as the right back who has already collected a few caps for the national team. Both Spanish fullbacks had a number of crosses into Argentina’s box, while also creating quite a few chances themselves.

Maite and Teresa started in the midfield together with Anna Torrodá. Both of Real Madrid midfielders put up a great game, with lots of recoveries and chances started. Abelleira played full 90 and took a huge part in creating chances that ended up in the net. Maite Oroz, who played 54 minutes, managed two assists and a goal in the first 36 minutes of the match. She first assisted Alba Redondo after a recovery from Oihane in 20’, by dribbling between Argentina’s defenders in their box and passing to Redondo who finished it off.

Eight minutes later, Maite scored after Olga sent a cross into the box that got punched away by the goalkeeper and ended up at Marta Cardona’s feet after which she went for a dribble and passed it to Maite to put it in for 2:0.

In minute 36, Maite made a long pass to Paralluelo who then tried to chip it over, and even though the chip wasn’t a clean one, the ball ended up in the net.

Except for the assist to Oroz, the former Real Madrid player - Cardona, also assisted Salma Paralluelo in 38’. The first half ended 4:0 for Spain. At halftime, Vilda subbed out Olga for another debutant Alejandra Bernabé, and put in Athenea instead of Marta Cardona.

The second half was a bit more relaxed than the first. Athenea started off with a dribble running through the center of the field from the right side to the left to send it out to the fullback.

After 54 minutes, Maite got subbed off for Fiamma, another debutant, and Paralluelo who, after picking up her hattrick in her debut at 50’, came off for Sheila García of Atlético Madrid.

Fifteen minutes in, at the 60’ mark, Athenea scored for 6:0 after a series of unsuccessful attempts.

Finally, the 7th goal was scored by Sevilla’s Inma Gabarro 6 minutes into her debut for the Spanish national team. Another honorable mention is the 7th debutant, Ana Tejada who came on at 77’ for María Méndez.

The match served as a celebration for the world champions in the under-20 category, making their debuts for the senior team possible in Spain’s first encounter against Argentina.

Spain will play one more game - against Japan on 15th of November at 20:00 CET. More rotations are expected from Jorge Vilda and possibly minutes for the remainder of Spanish Madridistas - Misa, Rocío, Nahikari and Zornoza.