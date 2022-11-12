Svava shines in attack vs Switzerland; Toletti features for 30 minutes vs Norway

International break is upon us and there are multiple Madridistas in action across the globe, as teams prepare for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup next year. Here is how our Madridistas fared in their games.

Switzerland 1-2 Denmark

By: Yash Thakur

Denmark began this international break with a friendly against Switzerland as teams continue to prepare towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer.

STARTOPSTILLINGEN



Her er Kvindelandsholdets stærke start 11'er mod Schweiz



Vi glæder os til at spille for sejr til Danmark!



Du kan se kampen på @DR2TV og DRTV fra kl. 18.45. Kampstart kl. 19.00. #ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/MtL1PPf33c — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) November 11, 2022

Denmark began the game in their usual 3-4-3 system with Pernille Harder leading the line centrally and being assigned a free role. Kathrine Møller Kühl and Sofie Junge Pedersen started as the midfield duo with Sofie Svava and Jannie Thomsen as the wingbacks.

Switzerland on the other hand began the game in a 4-2-3-1 with Ramona Bachmann leading the line while being flanked by Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Rachel Rinast.

It was a mixed bag of a game for Denmark, who won the game but showcased clear deficiencies in their approach. Denmark had to sub their captain off, Pernille Harder, in the opening 10 minutes due to an injury and they had to change their approach a bit. Signe Bruun’s introduction gave them a recognized striker up front but also took away the dynamism and all-round play of Harder. Their press was very disjointed and Switzerland easily managed to carve through it in the initial phase of play.

Switzerland had the better chances in the first half, hitting the crossbar from a freekick in the 20th minute. They managed to enter the final third much more frequently and pose problems via Bachmann, Xhemaili and Crnogorčević. They looked the likelier of the two to find a breakthrough and almost did in the 37th minute but it was called back for offside.

Switzerland opened the scoring early in the second half. In the 50th minute Géraldine Reuteler made a well timed run into the box and scored the tap-in after some very good work initially by Bachmann to find Crnogorčević. The Swiss lowered their intensity a bit and preserved their key players. Denmark capitalized on this and with the help of some brilliant individual play, Denmark managed the complete the comeback.

Signe Bruun scored both the goals from very similar situations. In the 65th minute, she headed home a looping cross by Svava from the left and in the 80th minute, she produced a looping header to catch the goalkeeper out of position from a deep cross coming from the left side again (produced by Rikke Sevecke). Denmark’s subbed maintained the pressure on Switzerland and produced some good chances to increase their lead.

Sofie Svava started the game and played 65 minutes, picking up an assist for the equalizer, but she had a mixed game herself. While she was effective going forwards, she often found herself struggling against Switzerland’s right flank of Noelle Maritz and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević. Her advanced positioning left a lot of space for the opposition to attack and Switzerland regularly targeted that side. The Swiss goal came from her side and highlighted this issue as well. She struggled dealing with press and getting out of it.

In attack, she produced arguably Denmark’s best chances while on the pitch. In the 44th minute, she joined the attack and hit the inside of the post with a shot from outside the box. She then proceeded to produce a lofted cross for the equalizer. Her crossing shone but there weren’t many opportunities to do so. She was able to showcase her ball carrying ability.

Denmark come up against Netherlands on the 15th November in the next friendly as they continue their buildup for the tournament down under.

France 2-1 Norway

By: Willy Kusa

Le dernier 1⃣1⃣ de 2022 !

Allez les Bleues



| #NORFRA | #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/l2h8DjSdSt — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) November 11, 2022

France took on Norway in a friendly game as teams continued to prepare for the 2023 World Cup France started with their usual 4-3-3 system with Peyraud-Magnin, Perrisset, De Almeida, Renard, Karchaoui in defence. Geyoro, Dali and Palis in midfield with Cascarino, Mateo and Diani leading the attack.

Guro Reiten captained Norway, as they made changes to their side with Julie Blakstad, Amalie Eikeland and Frida Manuum all starting.

It was a cagy affair with France struggling to impose themselves but took the lead with Kadidiatou Diani Scoring the opener. France gained a measure of control afterwards and looked comfortable until Norway equalised through Sophie Roman Haug who headed in from Bratberg Lund pass.

France came out with more urgency in the second half with Sandie Toletti and Viviane Asseyi coming on for Clara Mateo and Grace Geyoro to try and affect the game. Those changes made dividends with Asseyi getting the winner in the 82nd minute to seal the Win for France.

Sandie Toletti played 30 minutes as she came in in the 62nd Minute.