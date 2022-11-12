Endrick: “I don’t have a favorite club and I don’t pay attention to rumors”

Palmeiras attacker Endrick is the next best thing coming out of Brazilian football. The 16-year-old attacker is on Real Madrid’s list of targets and he’s also received interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, according to reports.

Endrick talked in an interview with So Foot where he talked about his game and also about his future.

“No, I really don’t have a favorite club. I watch the games, the Champions League, the Premier League, La Liga, the French league, the Bundesliga...I just want to learn from the stars who play in these competitions, see what I can replicate and all, but I don’t have a favorite club. I don’t pay attention to rumors either, I know that I have to do well here in order to play in Europe one day,” he said.

It looks like Endrick and his entourage want to keep their cards close to their chest as clubs battle for his signing. What makes him such an interesting prospect, though?

“I’m someone who never gives up, goes forward with his moves and tries to reach the goal as soon as possible. What I want people to know is that I don’t give up, that is my trademark, this hunger for winning, I give everything when I am on the pitch,” he added.

He was asked about his future.

“I have many dreams. It’s hard to answer this with certainty, I know that it’s all in God’s hands. Whatever happens to me will be good if I stay on the right path, so now I focus on Palmeiras and the present. I want to play the big competitions, I want to be a champion and right now what’s ahead of me is the Brasileirao and La Libertadores,” he explained.

Endrick concluded his interview by revealing his two main inspirations.

“I would say Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo, they both have skills I can relate to, I’ve seen them play a lot. I like their speed, their power, how they break defensive lines and their winning attitude. What I try to learn from them is their composure inside the box and use that to score more goals,” he said.