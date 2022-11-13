Open Thread: 13 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Prestianni?

Per rumours Real Madrid talked to the agent of Prestianni, a promising 17 year rold Argentinian forward. It’s nothing serious at this point, but the interest is there.

Real Madrid are interested in 17 year old Argentinian striker Gianluca Prestianni. @marca pic.twitter.com/5Kh3rAbpgf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 12, 2022

The monster

Kroos is the players with most passes completed, most passes into the final third and most progressive passes in both La Liga and UCL. What a beast! What a season he is having. Please, renew, Toni!

To remember Kroos golazos:

The target

Per report, opponents targeting Vini is starting to affect his mind and his performances. He won’t stop confroting and will keep asking for referee’s attention.

Una imagen vale más que mil palabras. pic.twitter.com/mE54uvVMRN — Grada Fans RMCF (@GradaFansRMCF) November 12, 2022

