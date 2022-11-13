 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 13 November 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Prestianni?

Per rumours Real Madrid talked to the agent of Prestianni, a promising 17 year rold Argentinian forward. It’s nothing serious at this point, but the interest is there.

The monster

Kroos is the players with most passes completed, most passes into the final third and most progressive passes in both La Liga and UCL. What a beast! What a season he is having. Please, renew, Toni!

To remember Kroos golazos:

The target

Per report, opponents targeting Vini is starting to affect his mind and his performances. He won’t stop confroting and will keep asking for referee’s attention.

Poll

Poll

How do you rate Real Madrid season so far (5 is the best grade)

view results
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid