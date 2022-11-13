Rudiger: “Barcelona were interested in my signing”

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger talked in an interview with Diario AS and shared his thoughts about his first few months in the Spanish capital. Rudiger revealed that he had no expectations about Madrid because he never thought it was possible for him to become a madridista.

“I could not imagine anything because if I’m being honest the biggest dream for my career was to play in the Premier League, I just thought that Real Madrid wouldn’t happen for me, it wasn’t in my plans. I was very happy in Chelsea and then you realize Real Madrid want to sign you and you just think “wow!”. Then, you come here and everything is big and spectacular,” he explained.

Rudiger was asked about other clubs who tried to sign him this past summer.

“There were obviously a few more teams but I only considered Chelsea and Real Madrid. I worked very hard in London for the last few years and I was established there, it was either staying there or signing for Madrid,” he said.

The reporter then asked him about Barcelona.

“Yes, they were interested and called, but they were not something I considered. As I said, Madrid were not even a dream for me because it seemed out of reach. If you look at the players who have been here, Zidane, Ronaldo, Cristiano...Having the possibility of playing alongside Modric, Kroos or Benzema, saying ‘no’ it was just too hard,” he added.

The German defender was asked about Pepe, who is one of his idols.

“I like him a lot, it’s just that simple. A lot of people think he was too aggressive but I think he was an excellent football player and that’s what I saw in him. You have two different mindsets with him, outside of the field I heard he’s very calm, but he transforms inside the field. To me he’s been a top-3 center-back this generation,” he explained.

Rudiger has been playing in different positions so far this season but he knows that he’s still a pure center-back.

“Yes, it’s my best position, no question. I will never say ‘no’ to a coach who wants me to play right-back or left-back because my main goal is to help the team. I a team player, but everyone knows I’m at my best when I play center-back,” he added.

Rudiger concluded his interview by saying that he’s not worried about his playing time.

“I think I’m playing a lot! At least, that’s what I think if I look at the numbers. I’m not one of those players who look at the negative side of things. We have a great team and there’s competition in every spot, and we have great players in my position. They won La Liga and the Champions League last season! You have to respect that and I’m new here. How can I complain considering what they’ve won? Everything will happen naturally,” he said.