Open Thread: 14 November 2022

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

World Cup Starts in a week!!

It’s official that 13 Madridistas will travel to Qatar to represent their respective countries. 3 each from France and Brazil, 2 from Belgium and Spain and 1 each from Croatia, Uruguay and Germany. Are ya’ll rooting for any of these countries our players will represent or your own home country or even better, both (if they coinincide)? Answer in the poll below.

Poll

Which country are you rooting for in the World Cup?

view results
  • 47%
    Brazil
    (104 votes)
  • 14%
    France
    (32 votes)
  • 7%
    Croatia
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    USA (my home country)
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Spain (my personal all time favorite)
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Belgium
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    Uruguay
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Germany
    (9 votes)
  • 6%
    Other (mention in the comments)
    (14 votes)
  • 13%
    No one (Don’t care about the World Cup)
    (30 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Once upon a time there was Avatar Eyes.

Mesut Ozil recently celebrated his birthday and the club put out a tribute video.

Trust me even this video does little justice to the vision and ball control of the man. For those that didn’t get to see him live I’d say if he had spent his entire career in Madrid he’d have surpassed Xavi and Iniesta. What a player.

*If these stats are wrong please provide the accurate figures in the comments. I’m assuming this is for both club and country in all competitions except friendlies.

Now if only this will translate to better protection on the pitch.

This is pretty impressive stuff.

