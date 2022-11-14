Open Thread: 14 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

World Cup Starts in a week!!

It’s official that 13 Madridistas will travel to Qatar to represent their respective countries. 3 each from France and Brazil, 2 from Belgium and Spain and 1 each from Croatia, Uruguay and Germany. Are ya’ll rooting for any of these countries our players will represent or your own home country or even better, both (if they coinincide)? Answer in the poll below.

Once upon a time there was Avatar Eyes.

Mesut Ozil recently celebrated his birthday and the club put out a tribute video.

Trust me even this video does little justice to the vision and ball control of the man. For those that didn’t get to see him live I’d say if he had spent his entire career in Madrid he’d have surpassed Xavi and Iniesta. What a player.

Iniesta on Özil:



“He understands football better than anyone else.”



Xavi on the best players he faced in El Clasico:



“The ones I can't forget are Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Raul, Fernando Hierro, Roberto Carlos, Zidane and in the later years Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil.” pic.twitter.com/9udV04b4fP — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) February 3, 2021

*If these stats are wrong please provide the accurate figures in the comments. I’m assuming this is for both club and country in all competitions except friendlies.

Now if only this will translate to better protection on the pitch.

MARCA: Real Madrid are concerned because they believe that Vinicius should be protected more. Despite there already being 55 red cards in LaLiga - compared to 10 in the Premier League - they can't understand how Fali's challenge wasn't even a foul. pic.twitter.com/Trcoj90XzJ — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) November 13, 2022

