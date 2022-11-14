AC Milan want to pick up €22 million option to keep Brahim Diaz -report

Brahim Diaz’s loan deal with AC Milan will expire next summer and the Italian club are keen on activating the €22 million option to sign Brahim permanently, according to a report published this Monday on MARCA. Real Madrid could still bring Brahim back for €27 million even after Milan trigger their option, but Los Blancos haven’t made a final decision just yet, per that same report.

Brahim was done well enough to secure Milan’s interest to keep him around after the loan deal expires, so Madrid will have to pay those extra €5 million if they want to have the Spanish attacker on their roster next year.

Brahim would be a perfect fit to replace Marco Asensio if he doesn’t sign an extension and leaves as a free agent. However, if Madrid decide to extend Asensio’s deal, it would not be that easy for Brahim to get significant playing time, so Los Blancos will have to make a decision for that spot sooner or later.