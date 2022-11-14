Rudiger will use his World Cup salary to fund surgeries for children in Sierra Leone

Antonio Rudiger, whose mother was born in Sierra Leone, had announced, in partnership with a charity in Lunsar, that he will donate his World Cup salary to helping children in Sierra Leone.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Marca today, Rudiger explained that the money will go specifically to helping children in the country who have congenital foot defects.

“It hurts to see the circumstances in which Sierra Leonean children grow up,” Rudiger said. “During surgery, the misalignment is corrected before patients can finally walk and participate in social life, after several months of follow-up treatment.

Rudiger also expressed how thankful he was for his own opportunity, while acknowledging that many children do not have those same chances and need some help.

“In Germany I have been given opportunities that many people in Sierra Leone are denied.” the German center-back said. “I am grateful for these opportunities and I greatly appreciate the privileged position I find myself in. Helping here is a matter of honour for me. I would like to implement many more projects in Sierra Leone with my family in the future.”