Managing Madrid Podcast: Live Real Madrid Q&A: Bellingham, Vinicius, Asensio, Rodrygo, transfers, systems

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:

Should Jude Bellingham be pursued?

Vinicius Jr getting targeted with physical aggression

Why is Vinicius getting so much scrutiny?

Marco Asensio as false 9

Dani Carvajal in 2022 vs Dani Carvajal in 2017

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)