Caroline Weir assists from brilliant corner in Scotland’s win vs Venezuela

The last match of the year for Scotland brings them a 2:1 over Venezuela. Pedro Martínez lined up his squad as something of a changing 4-1-4-1 formation that would at times turn into a 4-3-3 with Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir shining in her role of number 10 on pitch.

The game started with an early attempt by Erin Cuthbert in 2’ going wide. The next few minutes were played on Scotland’s half with Venezuela pressing in attack, however the remainder of the first half was in Scotland’s control.

Caroline Weir completed many ball recoveries, including a few from Venezuela’s goal kicks. She also went wide at times helping the wings free the ball from the pressure of the opposing team. In the 7th minute, Scotland won a freekick and Weir took it from the left side of Venezuela’s box, the cross ended up being cleared without many problems.

She was also seen connecting with Erin Cuthbert a lot by receiving long passes from Chelsea’s midfielder to the front line. One of the examples of a clean action between the two was at 13’ when Cuthbert passed long to Weir who would then cross to the striker Martha Thomas. The ball ended up in the hands of Cáceres, Venezuela’s goalkeeper.

At around the 24’ mark, Weir got in the mood for dribbling where she managed a dribble at around 20 meters away from Venezuela’s goal to pass to the right wing, opening up that side of the pitch for Brown.

Scotland scored a goal which was annulled at the 28th minute. It was a combination of quick passes between Docherty, Weir, and Emslie who would cross it to Brown. Fiona Brown then headed it in while colliding with two defenders and the goalkeeper resulting in a foul.

Two minutes later, Venezuela threatened near Scotland’s box, but Cuthbert intercepted it and passed to Weir who started a counterattack, but right after her pass reached Martha Thomas on the half-way line, the striker got fouled.

At 36’ Caroline Weir took a corner on the right side, sending it straight to Kelly Clark’s head who put it in for 1:0.

Another four minutes later, Scotland scored from Brown dribbling on the right side then crossing it over to Claire Emslie who was positioned right in the middle of the box to make it 2:0.

The second half began with a couple of Scotland’s crosses ending up defended without any troubles. For the next 15 minutes, the game stabilized on both sides, without much excitement. At 60’, Deyna Castellanos made a daring shot from the half-way line which ended up in Scotland’s net, minimizing Scotland’s lead to 2:1 for Venezuela.

Weir got two more half-chances until 84’ when she got off for debutant Rebecca McAllister. The Real Madrid player didn’t feature in Scotland’s 2:0 win over Panama on Saturday making those 84 minutes the total number of minutes received this international break for the Scottish Madridista.