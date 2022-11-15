Hazard: “I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices.”

In a press conference on Monday while on international duty with the Belgian National Team, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard spoke to reporters about the difficult season he’s had so far, and his desire to continue at the Spanish capital.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup,” Hazard told the media. “I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult.”

Hazard also explained that while he understands why the “outside world” doubts him, he doesn’t doubt himself.

“I’m keeping my smile,” the Belgian said. “I’ve had a difficult few months where I haven’t been able to gain much rhythm. I now have to show that I can still do it. I don’t doubt it myself, but I understand that the outside world does.

“Just like at the last Euros. I gained minutes in the first matches and was there in the quarter-final against Portugal. Our medical and technical staff will help me (be ready).

“I have not suddenly lost my qualities. This will be my third World Cup and I want to show that Belgium can still count on its captain and that I want to give everything (for the team).

“Together with a few other boys, I have reached an age where you can drop out (of the team). But not before going all out in Qatar first.

“Our first focus should be on surviving the group stage. Then anything is possible if we give the maximum. Quarter-final, semi-final or even the final.”