Amancio, Ancelotti and Zornoza receive awards at Fútbol de Madrid Gala

At the 32nd edition of Fútbol de Madrid Gala — an event hosted by Real Federación de Fútbol de Madrid — a bunch of Real Madrid figures took home awards. The winners included former Real Madrid legends, current players, and the men’s team head coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

The ceremony was of course attended by Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño.

Real Madrid’s official website released the award winners today:

Our honorary president Amancio Amaro received an accolade in recognition of his legendary career, while Carlo Ancelotti was awarded the Bota de Oro in the best coach category, reward for his impressive efforts leading the team in a hugely successful 2022. Claudia Zornoza took the Bota de Oro as the best women’s player and the award was accepted on behalf of the first-team midfielder by Ana Rosell, Real Madrid Women’s team’s sporting director.

In addition to the above winners, four Real Madrid Femenino players at the youth level — Sofía, Carla Camacho, Paula Rubio, and Paula Partido were honoured for their part in winning the U-17 Women’s World Cup with Spain.