Rodrygo: “Crashing into Rüdiger is like crashing into a plane. It’s a crazy thing!”

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is off to Qatar for his World Cup debut with the Brazilian National Team, gave an interview with Marca which was released today. Rodrygo spoke about both his Real Madrid and Brazil journey.

On meeting his goals

“I always prepared myself to succeed in football. Since I arrived at Real Madrid, my goals were two at the main level: to win the Champions League with Real, which, fortunately, I have already been able to do; and, second, being able to play a World Cup with Brazil. Things have happened very quickly and I am tremendously happy with what has happened to me so far.”

On Madridista’s supporting Brazil

“I hope many Madridistas go with Brazil thanks to us (Vinicius, himself, Militao). We are delighted with the affection that they transmit to us every day in Madrid”

If he could eliminate one of these defenders from the World Cup: Carvajal, Varane, Rudiger..

“They are all good, but if I had to choose, I would eliminate Rüdiger with Germany, because he is a very strong guy, he is very difficult to pass as a striker. I check it every day in training and, believe me, that’s how I’m telling you.

“Crashing into Rüdiger is like crashing into a plane. It’s a crazy thing!”

The full interview, in Spanish, can be found here.