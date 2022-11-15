Managing Madrid Podcast: Our reaction to the Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Our reaction to the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan

Karim Benzema’s comment about not getting congratulated

Will we see more of Antonio Rudiger after the World Cup?

Winter transfers

Hardest remaining games on the schedule

Did Real Madrid sell Cristiano Ronaldo at the right time?

His decline

Who can take the Sergio Ramos / Casemiro role as enforcer?

5v5 Real Madrid all-time draft

Fifa corruption documentary

What is Santiago Solari’s role?

Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid DNA

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)