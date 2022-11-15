 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 15 November 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

The Ferland Mendy Question.

Now that Casemiro is gone we need another point of contention right? Enter Ferland Mendy. Personally I agree with the below take despite our incredible winning percentage when he’s part of the starting lineup. Maybe I’m just too used to fullbacks like Carlos and then Marcelo but I find it unacceptable that we have a fullback that offers nothing going forward and is now showing signs of being susceptible at the back as well.

Now comes the question of his renewal. The club seems unsure as per Marca.

Would you guys renew or sell if the offer is good? For the purposes of the poll below lets assume the offer is 25mil Euros and over. His contract runs until 2025.

Poll

Would you renew or sell Mendy if we get a good offer?

view results
  • 27%
    Renew
    (16 votes)
  • 42%
    Sell
    (25 votes)
  • 30%
    Neither option at the moment
    (18 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Another Conundrum

Which brings us to another poll question below for the blog.

Poll

Would you bring back Brahim or sell him for 22mil Euros?

view results
  • 41%
    Bring Back
    (23 votes)
  • 58%
    Sell for 22Mil Euros.
    (32 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

ICYMI: Florentino Perez: “We will change football, I will fight with all my strength”

In this article by Lucas Navarrete, the President delivered some interesting quotes in his interview with the newspaper Tuttosport and shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs in world football. Give it a read.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid