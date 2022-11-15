Open Thread: 15 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Ferland Mendy Question.

Now that Casemiro is gone we need another point of contention right? Enter Ferland Mendy. Personally I agree with the below take despite our incredible winning percentage when he’s part of the starting lineup. Maybe I’m just too used to fullbacks like Carlos and then Marcelo but I find it unacceptable that we have a fullback that offers nothing going forward and is now showing signs of being susceptible at the back as well.

| Real Madrid believe Ferland Mendy is the weak link in the starting XI. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 14, 2022

Now comes the question of his renewal. The club seems unsure as per Marca.

JUST IN: Real Madrid are unsure whether to SELL Ferland Mendy or to RENEW him. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 14, 2022

Would you guys renew or sell if the offer is good? For the purposes of the poll below lets assume the offer is 25mil Euros and over. His contract runs until 2025.

Another Conundrum

Which brings us to another poll question below for the blog.

| AC Milan wants to sign Brahim Diaz permanently. Real Madrid would receive €22m. @marca pic.twitter.com/8maRhtuSH3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 14, 2022

In this article by Lucas Navarrete, the President delivered some interesting quotes in his interview with the newspaper Tuttosport and shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs in world football. Give it a read.