Ancelotti names Benzema and Vinicius among the top 5 players he’s ever coached

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti talked to Italian TV show Che Tempo Fa and shared some of his thoughts about his career as a coach and his current tenure in the Spanish capital. Carlo was asked about having his son Davide as one of his assistants.

“We have a very direct relationship, he can say things to me that maybe some others wouldn’t, like ‘what are you doing?’ It’s never calm when you’re on the bench,” revealed Ancelotti.

The coach also had to make a list about the favorite players he’s ever coached. But he wanted to mention a few he played with as well.

“From my time as a player I have to mention Van Basten, Baresi and Maldini. Then, as a coach, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Benzema and Vinicius. There’s many of them...” he said.

Ancelotti also shared his thoughts about how VAR has changed football.

“Before VAR you would celebrate a lot after scoring a goal, now you have to be more patient because of the VAR check, but it works the other way around too! When you concede a goal you have this life saver, this chance,” he explained.

The Italian coach concluded his interview by explaining his mindset behind all the success he’s had during his career.

“It’s better to win playing OK than losing playing really well. Is it better to have really strong players with a poor manager or a really strong manager with poor players? You don’t win with poor players,” he said.