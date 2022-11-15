Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Preview

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luis Enrique’s Spain squad
- Spain’s starting XI
- How far will this team go?
- Iran’s world cup chances and what’s happening inside the country
- Who will overachieve and underachieve in the World Cup?
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career arc
- And more.
