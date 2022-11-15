 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Preview

Kiyan and Diego discuss Spain’s chances, Lucho’s squad, and more

By Kiyan Sobhani
Spain Press Conference For World Cup Photo By Federico Titone/Europa Press via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luis Enrique’s Spain squad
  • Spain’s starting XI
  • How far will this team go?
  • Iran’s world cup chances and what’s happening inside the country
  • Who will overachieve and underachieve in the World Cup?
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career arc
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

