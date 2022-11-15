Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Preview

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Luis Enrique’s Spain squad

Spain’s starting XI

How far will this team go?

Iran’s world cup chances and what’s happening inside the country

Who will overachieve and underachieve in the World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career arc

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas