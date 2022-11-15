Real Madrid yet to make decision on Vinicius Tobias

After Russia invaded Ukraine, FIFA allowed players to depart from clubs in Ukraine outside of a traditional transfer window. Real Madrid saw an opportunity to bring in a promising young fullback in Vinicius Tobias and announced a year and a half loan deal with Shakhtar Donetsk. The deal gave Vinicius Tobias the opportunity to play on loan for Real Madrid until the end of the current 2022/23 season. Under the agreement of the terms, Real Madrid were provided the option to buy the player for €18 million euros.

As of today, the club have yet to decide if the €18 million buy-option will be triggered, according to a report from MARCA. The fullback has been a cornerstone of Raul’s Castilla team. He is one of three players (alongside Arribas and Peter) that have started all 11 games this season. The Brazilian has showed glimpses of his attacking talent and his comfort in the final third, providing two assists on the season. He was one of the few Castilla players that was brought along the US Preseason tour and Ancelotti had the following to say about the player after providing him with minutes vs Club America:

“Vinicius Tobias came on because he’s a very good young player. He’s very focused in training and I gave him some minutes because of that.”

It’s clear that both Raul and Ancelotti see promise in the player, but the club feel the €18 million valuation is steep and the young Brazilian would also occupy a coveted non-EU spot within the first teams squad. A decision will have to be made at the end of the season. In the interim, Vinicius Tobias will continue working to show the club he is worth the investment.