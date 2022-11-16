Managing Madrid Podcast: Phil Kitro on Fede’s rise, good World Cup bets, Real Madrid TV

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Phil Kitro discuss:

What happened to Real Madrid TV?

How we feel about the upcoming World Cup

Phil’s Luis Enrique article

What if Sergio Ramos didn’t get injured in 2021?

Spain’s floor and ceiling

Phil’s love for Uruguay and Fede Valverde

Best betting odds for the World Cup

Biggest La Liga surprises

A typical day at La Liga TV

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Phil Kitro (@PhilKitro)