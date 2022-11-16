 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 16 November 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

Hazard Speaks!!!

Some interesting quotes from the Belgian in an interview with Marca where he talks about the possibility of leaving next summer as well. Read more about it in this article by Matt Wiltse.

France Vs Brazil is a best case scenario money-wise for Los Blancos.

The club will earn a minimum of 2.3Million Euros just from the group stage. The figure keeps climbing as our players progress. The downside as always is that we want them fresh for La Liga and the UCL.

Flashback: Free-kick tutorial.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid