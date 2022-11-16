Open Thread: 16 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Hazard Speaks!!!

Some interesting quotes from the Belgian in an interview with Marca where he talks about the possibility of leaving next summer as well. Read more about it in this article by Matt Wiltse.

Hazard: "What am I missing? Minutes on the pitch, for sure. But there are also players who are better than me at the moment, I can’t deny it." @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2022

| Hazard: "I would give my signing a 0 for the way I want to play, because I don't play, but a 10 for how I live these moments with the team. Being a Real Madrid player was my dream as a child.” @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2022

| Hazard: “Madrid fans, I'm sorry. I'm trying. It's not easy, I don't play, I want to play more. I'm really sorry, sorry for what happened." @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/ZhUb47fGun — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2022

France Vs Brazil is a best case scenario money-wise for Los Blancos.

The club will earn a minimum of 2.3Million Euros just from the group stage. The figure keeps climbing as our players progress. The downside as always is that we want them fresh for La Liga and the UCL.

| Income for clubs from FIFA World Cup 2022 (per player):



• If a player is knocked out in group stage, the income for his club is €180k



• Reaching the R16 is €220k



• Reaching the QF’s is €280k



• The WC final around €370k @relevo #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 15, 2022

Real Madrid would get €2.2M from FIFA if a possible France vs Brazil World Cup final happens. €375k per player. @relevo — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 15, 2022

