Benzema about his injury: “It wasn’t about not risking, I wasn’t at 100%”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has talked to L’Equipe about his recent injuries, which prevented him from playing relevant minutes for the club during the last few weeks before the World Cup break.

“I’m fine, I had some pain but not tears or major wounds. I could’ve played but not at 100%, it wasn’t about taking risks or not taking them, I just wasn’t at 100%,” said the attacker.

Benzema left France’s training session after just 15 minutes this Tuesday, but this was planned as he’s still trying to improve his form and conditioning while putting this small injury behind him.

“I just had some discomfort once again. Since then, I worked fine inside the gym. I jogged a little and got some sleep, so I’m fine,” he added.

Benzema will lead France’s offensive line this World Cup and Real Madrid fans will be hoping to see him staying healthy during the tournament so that he’s 100% fresh and ready to play when Real Madrid return to action.