Endrick’s Father: “We will travel at the end of this month for a meeting with Madrid”

Douglas Felipe, the father to 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy, Endrick, has provided quotes to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, regarding a potential meeting with Real Madrid.

“We will travel to Madrid at the end of this month,” Douglas Felipe revealed. “After that conversation, Real Madrid will wait for an answer from us to see if they should make an offer to Palmeiras”.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Endrick has been well documented. The Brazilian is seen as the next great generational talent for the South American country and has all of Europe’s biggest clubs queuing for his signature. Reports from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG lead the race for his signature but no decision has been made yet by the teenager and his entourage. The youngster does share the same agency as Vinicius Junior and the two players have started to develop a friendship. The influence of Vinicius and Rodrygo at Real Madrid, Thiago Silva at Chelsea, and Neymar at PSG will all be a factor when persuading the youngster.

After missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Real Madrid will be looking to make a statement and secure the signature of Endrick, who could end up being the Karim Benzema successor.