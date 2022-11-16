Camavinga: “Benzema is getting better and I expect him to be ready for the World Cup

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made France’s list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and talked to the press after his first few training sessions with Les Bleus.

“I felt very proud and honored to be on the list,” he said when asked about his reaction when he found out that he would be part of the team.

Benzema is still recovering from the small muscle discomfort that kept him out of the last few games with Real Madrid but Camavinga said that the striker is feeling better.

“He’s getting better and is much better now, I expect him to be ready for the World Cup. I have a very good relationship with him, he helps me a lot in Real Madrid and gives me advice during the games. He’s very good communicating, he’s a true leader,” explained Camavinga.

The midfielder will not be expected to be a crucial player for France this tournament, but Camavinga will be hoping to get some minutes in what will be his first appearance for France in the big stage.