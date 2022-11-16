Sergio Camello on Real Madrid’s visit to Vallecas: “They annoyed us”

Young Spanish forward who plays his football at Rayo Vallecano, Sergio Camello, gave an interview to Spanish media outlet Marca today, and in the conversation, he expressed how he and his teammates were “annoyed” with Real Madrid.

Rayo beat Real Madrid in Vallecas in November in a game which had quite a bit of tension and rash challenges towards Carlo Ancelotti’s men, and in particular, aggression towards Vinicius Jr that the referee did not penalize.

“They also annoyed us,” Camello told Marca about the tensions in that game. “When you’re a great player (Vinicius) you can either have Falcao’s attitude or you can come here to laugh at us. We play football very well, but when we have to break our faces we do it. In the end, the game is played more without the ball than with it. They told us comments like “I’m the best” or they laughed... they’re not better for that.”

This has been a trend for a while in La Liga, where opposing teams take out their anger and frustration towards Vinicius Jr and justify doing so by attacking his character. In the most recent example, Cadiz’s Ivan Alejo and Fali had several dangerous tackles on Vinicius and others without getting punished, and after the match, Fali complained about Real’s behaviour.