Open Thread: 17 November 2022

Possible starting lineups.
Today’s thread is all about lineups. What tweaks would ya’ll make? Also feel free to include your own starting 11 of countries that aren’t included below.
France!!
❗️The XI Deschamps plans to use against Australia in the first game. @lequipe pic.twitter.com/Fhqa2U5l1J— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2022
Germany!!
Germany's starting XI at the World Cup. according to https://t.co/y6e8dqbpBK pic.twitter.com/bE7NnnLNbk— FC Bayern English & Germany National team (@FCBayernGER) November 15, 2022
Brazil!!
Qatar World Cup 2022 | BRAZIL #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022— football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 9, 2022
Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.
Any comments?
----------------------------------
Next ⏭️| ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/f8Q8tAm0oE
England!!
⌛️ ...— Betfair (@Betfair) November 16, 2022
According to our odds this is the starting XI England will field to kick-off their World Cup campaign.
Is 4/1 on this starting XI a good bet? pic.twitter.com/vlN2Ye2DUA
Argentina!!
Qatar World Cup 2022 | ARGENTINA #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022— football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 12, 2022
Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.
Any comments?
----------------------------------
Next ⏭️| FRANCE pic.twitter.com/9qYDbsNqRa
Portugal!!
Who's stopping this Portugal starting XI? #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/SwyDM6ufY7— 1хBet (@1xBet_Eng) November 14, 2022
Belgium!!
Qatar World Cup 2022 | BELGIUM #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022— football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 14, 2022
Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.
Any comments?
----------------------------------
Next ⏭️| ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/HRc7xDPxqc
Netherlands!!
My preferred starting XI for the Netherlands this World Cup pic.twitter.com/9JqRJkVVYL— Gurade (@Maguireisshit) October 10, 2022
Spain!!
Predicted starting lineup (4-3-3)
Unai Simon – Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Carvajal – Pedri, Rodri, Koke – Sarabia, Morata, Torres
Spain’s World Cup squad is here pic.twitter.com/vBgObfSw2v— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2022
