Open Thread: 17 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

Possible starting lineups.

Today’s thread is all about lineups. What tweaks would ya’ll make? Also feel free to include your own starting 11 of countries that aren’t included below.

France!!

❗️The XI Deschamps plans to use against Australia in the first game. @lequipe pic.twitter.com/Fhqa2U5l1J — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2022

Germany!!

Germany's starting XI at the World Cup. according to https://t.co/y6e8dqbpBK pic.twitter.com/bE7NnnLNbk — FC Bayern English & Germany National team (@FCBayernGER) November 15, 2022

Brazil!!

Qatar World Cup 2022 | BRAZIL #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022



Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.



Any comments?

----------------------------------

Next ⏭️| ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/f8Q8tAm0oE — football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 9, 2022

England!!

⌛️ ...



According to our odds this is the starting XI England will field to kick-off their World Cup campaign.



Is 4/1 on this starting XI a good bet? pic.twitter.com/vlN2Ye2DUA — Betfair (@Betfair) November 16, 2022

Argentina!!

Qatar World Cup 2022 | ARGENTINA #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022



Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.



Any comments?

----------------------------------

Next ⏭️| FRANCE pic.twitter.com/9qYDbsNqRa — football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 12, 2022

Portugal!!

Belgium!!

Qatar World Cup 2022 | BELGIUM #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA2022 #WorldCup2022



Analysis of favorites | starting lineup + key substitutes.



Any comments?

----------------------------------

Next ⏭️| ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/HRc7xDPxqc — football STATS (@MacGpa2) November 14, 2022

Netherlands!!

My preferred starting XI for the Netherlands this World Cup pic.twitter.com/9JqRJkVVYL — Gurade (@Maguireisshit) October 10, 2022

Spain!!

Predicted starting lineup (4-3-3)

Unai Simon – Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Carvajal – Pedri, Rodri, Koke – Sarabia, Morata, Torres