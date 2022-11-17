 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 17 November 2022

Lineups Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Brazil Training Session Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

Possible starting lineups.

Today’s thread is all about lineups. What tweaks would ya’ll make? Also feel free to include your own starting 11 of countries that aren’t included below.

France!!

Germany!!

Brazil!!

England!!

Argentina!!

Portugal!!

Belgium!!

Netherlands!!

Spain!!

Predicted starting lineup (4-3-3)

Unai Simon – Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Carvajal – Pedri, Rodri, Koke – Sarabia, Morata, Torres

