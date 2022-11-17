Bellingham will make his decision after the World Cup — report

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the most sought-after young midfielders in World football. The Englishman, 19, is already a dominant player, and has garnered a lot of attention for his displays at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has been on Real Madrid’s radar for quite some time now, and it is expected that the midfielder will leave Dortmund next summer. While Real Madrid hope they will be the destination, they’re also competing with several other big players, and Liverpool are another favourite to sign him.

A report in German media outlet Sport Bild today states that Bellingham will not wait until the summer to make his decision, and that he will do it after the World Cup in Qatar concludes at the end of December. The reason, according to the report, is that Bellingham wants to respect Dortmund and give them as much notice as possible so as to not put them in a difficult position.

Bellingham’s current value, according to Transfermarkt, is set at 100m. It would be expected that that’s how much he would cost, at minimum.