Real Madrid to open theme park in Dubai

Real Madrid will open a theme park on Dubai during 2023, the club announced on its official website. Los Blancos reached an agreement with Dubai Parks and Resorts and the theme park is expected to be inaugurated by the end of 2023.

Per Realmadrid.com

Real Madrid and Dubai Parks and Resorts have inked an agreement for the launch of the first Real Madrid theme park in the Middle East. This innovative new experience will allow families and all football and sports fans, regardless of age, to immerse themselves in the culture of the world’s greatest football club.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences, including a variety of unique games and attractions inspired through the spirit, passion and success that define Real Madrid as the greatest club of the 20th century.

The theme park is due to be inaugurated in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will feature a number of Real Madrid-related attractions, such as a museum, amusement rides and games of footballing skill, and outlets selling memorabilia of our team’s glorious history.

CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa, said: “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region. Real Madrid is a global football megastar with an unparalleled record of success and millions of passionate fans in all corners of the globe.”

This is another way for Madrid to try to keep increasing their revenue and competing with clubs like PSG or Manchester City. With Dubai being a big destination for tourists in recent years, this theme park should be quite successful if Madrid find a way to make it relevant and interesting.