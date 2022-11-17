Tchouameni: “Benzema hasn’t played more for Real Madrid because he wasn’t at 100%

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni talked in a press conference for the French national team and wanted to support his teammate Karim Benzema, who has received criticism after missing the last few games with muscle fatigue.

“Benzema is calm, he knows his body and he knows everything will be fine and that he will be ready to help his team when he’s better. He’s the world’s greatest, the top player, so it’s a pleasure to play alongside him. He’s used to being criticized and he hasn’t played more for Real Madrid because he wasn’t at 100%,” explained the midfielder.

Tchouameni also revealed that his role in Madrid has given him more confidence about being capable of starting for France.

“Playing for Real Madrid allowed me to improve a lot. My tactical knowledge is different now and it’s clear that having played for Madrid gave me confidence to start in the World Cup. I learned from my teammates and from Ancelotti,” he said.